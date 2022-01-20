The Northland Storm was on the road Jan. 10 at Blackduck and suffered a 60-45 loss.
Lainee Spangler scored 20 points to lead the Storm and added seven rebounds as well. Emma Finke added 13 points and six rebounds while Annika Spangler had seven points and eight rebounds. Ava Smith had six points and Alynza Welk had two points but chipped in with eight rebounds.
Northland 17 28 45
Blackduck 27 33 60
Annika Spangler and Lainee Spangler scored 21 and 20 points respectively as the Northland Storm scored a 63-23 road victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin Jan. 13.
Alynza Welk added eight points while Ava Smith had seven, Tatum Peterson had three and Shaley Pearson and Liz Johnson each had two points for the 4-5 Storm.
Coach Stacey Johnson was happy with her team’s improvement, “We decreased our turnovers and worked as a team. We were able to slow the ball down on offense and make better passes. I’m really proud of them for this performance.”
Northland 39 24 63
Nashwk-Keewatin 4 19 23
The Northland Storm evened their record at 5-5 with a 59-53 victory over the visiting Mille Lacs Raiders Jan. 14.
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 18 points while Alynza Welk added 15, Tatum Peterson had nine, Emma Finke had eight, Annika Spangler added six and Bella Dunham had a free throw.
Coach Stacey Johnson on the big win, “They worked hard as a team, they never gave up and overcame.” The Storm were 15-34 from the line while the Raiders were 11-16.
