The McGregor Mercs home football opener was much anticipated but the actual game didn’t turn out the way the locals had hoped.
The Ogilvie Lions came to town Sept. 24 and put a 60-14 hurt on the Mercs who fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
Coach Bob Staska didn’t have much to say after this one.
“I don’t have any answers except to say we gave up too many big plays,” he said.
Ogilvie opened the scoring with a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter before McGregor closed it to 14-8 in the second.
Willie Glunz hit Isaiah Serfling from 3 yards out, his fourth touchdown of the season and then he ran for the 2-point try. The rest of the half belonged to the Lions as they put 26 points up to take a 40-8 lead at the break.
Big plays were the difference as they scored on a 42-yard run, a 78-yard pass and a 47-yard pass before the half was over. They also scored touchdowns on a 40-yard pass and a 28-yard run, taking a 52-8 lead into the final period.
The Lions scored their final touchdown before Sam Metzen took off on a 60-yard run for his first touchdown of the season and the game’s final points, making the final 60-14.
The Lions outgained the Mercs in total yards, 479-171, with a balanced attack of 252 yards on the ground and 227 in the air. The Mercs had just 31 yards in the air and 140 on the ground. Leading the rushing for McGregor was Metzen with 56 yards on just two carries while Jacob Metzen had 55 yards on 10 carries.
Glunz was 4-for-9 and one touchdown but threw three picks in the game. Ethan Bohn had two catches for 27 yards. Bohn also led the defense with five solo tackles and four assists while Glunz had two tackles and four assists.
The Mercs return to action Oct. 1 as they travel to Northland in Remer to take on Hill City/Northland, 3-1 on the season in a 7 p.m. start.
Ogilvie 14 26 12 8 – 60
McGregor 0 8 0 6 – 14
