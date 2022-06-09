Palm and Dean make a run for state

Alex Palm (left) finished second in the 300m hurdles at the Section 7AA meet at UMD for Gobblers track and heads to State.

Paige Dean (right) was second in the 400m dash to cement her spot later this month at State.

 submitted

Alex Palm of the Aitkin Gobblers and Paige Dean of the McGregor Mercs ran their way into the State Track Meet June 9-11 thanks to their performances at the Section 7A meet at UMD June 2.

Palm was second in the 300m hurdles and Dean was second in the 400m dash to cement their spots later this month. Palm had a great time of 44.24 and Dean ran her event in 1:02.72.

The Gobblers had two  - third place finishes, just missing the State as Brita Westman was third in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of Jillian Cline,  Kelsi Welle, Rae Nyberg and Teagan Piecek came up just short. Nyberg was fourth in the 100m dash and Holm was fourth in the 100m hurdles.

McGregor had a trio of fourth place finishes, Emma Warner in the 200m dash and two relay teams, the 4x200 relay of Violet Brekke, Dean, Kylee Macedo and Izzy Nelson and the 4x400 relay of Brekke, Vivian Barden, Dean and Kaite Heikkila.

The State Meet takes place at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.