Palm and Dean make a run for state

Alex Palm of the Aitkin Gobblers and Paige Dean of the McGregor Mercs ran their way into the State Track Meet June 9-11 thanks to their performances at the Section 7A meet at UMD June 2.
Palm was second in the 300m hurdles and Dean was second in the 400m dash to cement their spots later this month. Palm had a great time of 44.24 and Dean ran her event in 1:02.72.
The Gobblers had two - third place finishes, just missing the State as Brita Westman was third in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of Jillian Cline, Kelsi Welle, Rae Nyberg and Teagan Piecek came up just short. Nyberg was fourth in the 100m dash and Holm was fourth in the 100m hurdles.
McGregor had a trio of fourth place finishes, Emma Warner in the 200m dash and two relay teams, the 4x200 relay of Violet Brekke, Dean, Kylee Macedo and Izzy Nelson and the 4x400 relay of Brekke, Vivian Barden, Dean and Kaite Heikkila.
The State Meet takes place at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
