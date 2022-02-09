The visiting Pequot Lakes Patriots jumped off to a quick 8-0 lead Feb. 4 against the Aitkin Gobblers and never looked back as they scored a 78-37 victory at the Aitkin High School gym.
The biggest crowd of the season saw the Patriots get a pair of threes and a duece to lead 8-0 bringing a Gobbler timeout at the 15:18 mark.
Landon Janzen got the Gobblers on the board and Alex Palm scored after an Eli Laposky basket, but the Patriots went on a 9-0 run bringing another Gobbler timeout at 11:07. It was 20-4 by then and Janzen scored again before Nic Kotaska buried a three and Cruz Megazzini hit twice for a 29-8 lead. Eli Christy converted a three-point play but another 6-0 run made it 34-11 with Aitkin calling another timeout with 5:20 left in the half. The only Gobbler points the rest of the half were two free throws by Gus Sanford and a bucket by Janzen.
The second half was more of the same. Zack MacDonald hit a three and Janzen had a three-point play before the Patriots went on an 11-0 run for a 61-21 lead. Micah Lane and Sanford went back to back but eight straight points put the score at 69-25 before Alex Palm scored for the Gobblers. Three-pointers by MacDonald and Sanford, a bucket by Palm and a basket by Blaise Sanford highlighted the final five minutes for Aitkin, but it was too little too late as the Gobblers lost for the seventh time in the last eight, falling to 3-11 on the season.
The Patriots blistered the net from beyond the arc, hitting 11 three-pointers while Aitkin hit just three, Aitkin was 6-8 from the line and the Patriots were 5-6.
Janzen led the locals with nine points followed by Sanford with seven, Palm and MacDonald each had six, Christy had five and Lane and Blaise Sanford each had two points.
