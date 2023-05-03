The Aitkin Gobblers baseball team came out on the short end of a doubleheader sweep at Pequot Lakes April 25 by scores of 9-5 and 9-7.
In the opener, Zack Ehnstrom was 2-2 to lead the way while Craig Ashton blasted a three-run homer in the first inning to get Aitkin started.
They added another run in the fifth as Ehnstrom walked and scored later in the inning on an error and their final run in the sixth as John Pelarski doubled and scored on a groundout.
Eli Christy started and took the loss, walking four and striking out six. Aside from Ashton’s three runs batted in, Jake McGuire and Tanner Nissen knocked in the other two runs.
Pequot Lakes 9 7 2
Aitkin 5 5 2
WP Grant Loge
LP Eli Christy
The second game was a wild one as well. The Gobblers rallied to get close at the end, scoring five runs in the final frame. Drew Paulbeck, Jack Setzer and Ian McNevin each had two hits in the game with Setzer knocking in three in the game.
In the final frame, trailing 9-2, the Gobblers got something going as Hayden Workman walked, Paulbeck singled and Ehnstrom reached on an error. Setzer doubled for two runs, Jake McGuire reached on an error, another scored on an error and McNevin singled for the final run.
The Patriots picked up the win despite just getting three hits on the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.