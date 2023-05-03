The Aitkin Gobblers baseball team came out on the short end of a doubleheader sweep at Pequot Lakes April 25 by scores of 9-5 and 9-7.

In the opener, Zack Ehnstrom was 2-2 to lead the way while Craig Ashton blasted a three-run homer in the first inning to get Aitkin started.

