McGregor football coach Bob Staska has done the “last game” speech many times, but none hurt as much as the one he had to give Nov. 10.
The Mercs had already started to prepare for the Section 5 9-Man playoff game against top-seeded South Ridge when the news came down of a positive COVID-19 test on the McGregor team.
“I’ve always given that speech on the field or on the court,” Staska said. “We always got to play the last game and end things that way.”
The positive test forced the football team and staff to quarantine, something that Staska had feared all season – but wasn’t prepared for when it came.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my coaching career,” Staska said. “Our kids had gone through so much this season and handled everything so well, it was hard to tell them it was over. No more practices, no more games. They used football as an outlet, somewhere they could get together with their friends and enjoy something they all loved.”
Staska said that the Mercs were coming off their two best games of the season, and were feeling “pretty good” after the Ely game.
“Then this blows everything up,” Staska said. “It’s something that may never happen to high school sports again, but our kids will never forget 2020. We accomplished a lot but didn’t get to finish. That’s the worst part for me, not being able to finish it on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.