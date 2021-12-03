The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team is approaching a new season with a new attitude and a new head coach as it tries to improve on last season’s record of 4-15.
The new coach is not a new face however, as former longtime assistant coach Mike Reem takes over the reins for the first time. He’s hoping the girls respond, he’s not totally unfamiliar with this group of players, so that may help get the team off to a good start.
He has three seniors back and they will be a key to the Gobblers’ success this season. Rae Nyberg, Jilly Cline and Sophie Snyder return along with juniors Ella Janzen and Ailie Kullhem. Teagan Piecek hopes to be back late January after her ACL injury and she will be a major contributor later in the year. Sophomores Emma Skaj, Emma Jacobson, Sara Thompson and Camille Parenteau will be in the mix while Taryn Olson is out for the season with an ACL injury. Freshman Abby Palm will be getting varsity minutes as well.
The Gobblers opened the season on Nov. 30 with Pillager and will host Northland on Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m.
