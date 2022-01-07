Aitkin wrestlers braved the weather to rumble at the Fargodome over the holiday break, Dec. 29 and 30. With wrestlers representing over 60 teams from surrounding states, Aitkin placed four in both the varsity and junior varsity tournaments and had a runner-up in the girl’s division. Earning 64 varsity team points, Aitkin finished in 17th place and 21st in the JV tournament with 99 points.
VARSITY
Senior Marshall Larson claimed a third place medal going 6-1 at 138 pounds. Larson’s only loss was a 2-5 decision to Medford’s Charly Elwood in the quarterfinals, before wrestling back with wins to the third place finish.
Juniors Craig Ashton (5-2) placed fifth in the heavyweight class and Jack Grell (4-3) finished in sixth place at 170 pounds while senior Carson Kullhem (5-3) finished eighth in the 152 pound class. Also wrestling in the two-day varsity tournament were James Erickson (2-2) at 126 pounds; Nathan Trotter (3-2) at 132; Kenny Erickson (0-2), 138 and Jacob Williams (3-2) at 170.
Reaching milestones during the tournament were Nathan Trotter earning his 75th career win, Jack Grell joining the 60 Win Club and Jacob Williams hitting 50 wins.
JUNIOR VARSITY
John Pelarski had 6 wins with 2 losses for a fifth place finish at 113 pounds in the junior varsity portion of the tournament and at 220 pounds Nathan Stifter went 4 and 2 to place fifth. Finishing in sixth place were Tyler Hacker (3-3) at 132 pounds and Zach Leitinger (5-3) at 195.
Also wrestling for JV were 95 pounder, Jacob Benson-Vick (2-2); 120-Kyle Hacker (2-2), Tyler Franke (0-2) and Luke Workman (0-2); 132-Noah Roettger (0-2); 160-Hayden Workman (2-2) and 170-Dan Decent (3-2).
GIRL’S DIVISION
Sophomore Madelyn Strohmeyer (3-1) pinned her way to the finals of the 115 pound bracket in the Rumble on the Red Girls Tournament. She lost a 5-13 major decision to West Fargo Sheyenne, North Dakota senior,
