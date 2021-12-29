The McGregor Mercs were shorthanded at Braham on Dec. 21 and it showed in a 67-33 loss, moving their record to 2-5 on the season.
Ava Guida led the Mercs with 10, Jordan Paquette and Courtney Gauthier added seven points each, Claire Guyen had five and Violet Brekke had four.
Coach Amy Hawkinson after the loss, “We have a few kids who are hurt and players that are sick, so it was not a good night for us.”
McGregor 15 18 33
Braham 31 36 67
The Mercs were back in action in the Aitkin Holiday Tourney on Dec.28-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.