Six Aitkin wrestlers will be competing in the individual portion of the 2022 State Tournament Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nathan Trotter, Marshall Larson and Craig Ashton earned their way as Section 7AA Champions with Kenny Erickson and Carson Kullhem making their way with true-second finishes in the 7AA Individual Section Tournament at Cloquet Feb. 25-26. Madelyn Strohmayer earned her trip as Section champ, wrestling her way to the top of the 114-pound bracket in the Girls Section 5-8 tournament Feb. 19 in Sartell and will be wrestling in the Girl’s Division Saturday in conjunction with the individual portion of the State Tournament.
First round of individual wrestling will begin on Friday, March 4 starting at 9 a.m. with Class AAA, followed by Class A and Class AA. Quarterfinals will begin at 4 p.m. followed by wrestlebacks. Wrestling will continue on Saturday at 9 a.m. with all classes of consolation quarterfinals, championship semifinals and consolation semifinals. Third and fifth place matches and championships will start at 4 p.m.
All team matches will be wrestled on Thursday, March 3. You can keep in touch with tournament action at mshl.org or theguillotine.com.
STATE INDIVIDUALS
Sophomore Nathan Trotter earned his trip to State as Section 7AA champion at 126 pounds. Trotter wrestled his way to the top with a :41 fall over Frank Betters from Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals and a 6-2 decision over Derek Stangl from Pierz in the semis before winning a 7-4 decision over Mora’s Carter Gmahl in the finals to record his 100th varsity career win. Trotter will go into the State Tournament with a 36-11 record.
At 138 pounds, senior Marshall Larson earned his section championship and a fourth trip to the Big Show pinning Rock Ridge’s Jacob Burress in 3:17 and a 14-6 major over Jacob LeBlanc from Pierz in the semis, before winning the final match 8-3 over Milaca/Faith Christian’s Jake Schoenborn. He will enter his return trip with a 46-5 record.
Junior Craig Ashton pinned his way to the finals in the heavyweight bracket with a 2:29 fall over Alexander Gerwing from Pierz and :44 over Mora’s Josh Gardner before wrestling a 3-1 decision over Milaca’s Logan Ash in the finals to claim the section championship and a trip to State. Ashton will enter the State Tournament with a 38-6 record.
At 145 pounds sophomore Kenny Erickson fought his way back to earn a true-second match, winning 3-0 over Mora’s Avery Nelson to claim the runner-up spot. Erickson won a 10-5 decision over John Mead from Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals, falling to the champion Trevor Radunz from Pierz in the semis. He wrestled back with a 9-8 decision over Rock Ridge’s Erik Sundquist and pinning Mead in a re-match for third place and the opportunity to challenge for the true-second. Erickson will enter the State tourney with a 31-15 record.
Senior Carson Kullhem wrestled his way right to the end to claim the runner-up spot in the 152-pound bracket with a true-second 1-0 decision over Gavin Benz from Rock Ridge. Kullhem won a 17-2 tech fall over Milaca’s Caleb Sahlstrom in the quarterfinals, losing 1-3 to champion Zak McPhee from Proctor-Hermantown in the semis. He wrestled back with a 5-1 win over Pierz senior, Frank Tomberlin and a 1-0 decision over Mora’s Tucker Hass for third place and the opportunity for the true-second challenge. Kullhem enters the State Tournament with a 36-14 record.
SECTION RESULTS
In other section action, sophomore Jacob Benson-Vick (106), freshman John Pelarski (113) and seniors James Erickson (132) and Zach Leitinger (195) finished in fourth place and freshman Jacob Williams (160) wrestled his way to fifth place. Ninth grader Dane Larson (120) and seniors Dan Decent (182) and Nathan Stifter (220) finished in sixth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.