The Aitkin Gobbler softball team got its season started on the right foot with a 19-8 victory on the road at Crosby-Ironton, April 22.
Megan Buchholz held the Rangers to just seven hits and got the win on the mound while she got plenty of support from her teammates as they pounded out 12 hits.
Coach Jim Leiviska, in his debut as head coach, was very happy with his team’s performance. “We struck out just once in the game and the girls saw the result of working hard over the past five weeks. They have learned alot, new hitting mechanics, plate discipline and working the count to get the pitch they want. They have learned defensive positioning and responsibilities, and pre-play and in-play communication. I am a very happy coach,” Leiviska said.
Ella Janzen was 3-4 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in while Kortney Lamke was 2-4 with a triple and a double, three runs and five runs batted in. Ailie Kullhem was 2-5 with a double and her first career home run along with four runs scored and two runs batted in and Buchholz was 1-1 with three runs and a run batted in.
Leiviska finished off his thoughts, “It’s easy to let the emotions of the first game take over but the girls stayed disciplined and executed. We are still a work in progress but they are ready for the season. This is a good softball team.”
Aitkin Varsity/JV Baseball has been moved to Wednesday, April 27th @ Pequot Lakes at 3pm start. Due to Aitkin varsity field is not ready to play.
Aitkin Varsity Softball has been moved to Wednesday, April 27th @ Pequot Lakes at 3pm start. JV softball has been canceled due to lack of participation numbers for Wednesday.
JH Softball & Baseball games vs. Pequot Lakes have been postponed at this time.
For more information on updated calendar events, please visit the school's activities calendar by clicking the link: https://buff.ly/3xsMj1q
