South Ridge snuck into Hill City Jan. 4 unbeaten at 8-0 and blew out of town after a 94-38 win over the Storm to move its record to 9-0 on the season.
They took a 47-26 lead at the break and never looked back. Coach Stacey Johnson knew it would be a tough game for her team, “They shoot the ball so well, their only competition in the Section this year will be Cromwell, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry.”
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 21 points while Ava Smith scored six, Alynza Welk had five and Annika Spangler and Emma Finke each scored three points. The loss dropped the Storms record to 3-4 on the season.
South Ridge 47 47 94
Northland 26 12 38
