Tahlia Hasskamp and Bailey Gabrio

The Greenway Raiders spoiled the Aitkin Gobblers softball senior night with a 5-3 victory May 5.

Aitkin rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh but came up short. The Raiders took the lead in the first, helped by an error and led 3-0 until the Gobblers got a run in the fourth to cut it to 3-1. They picked up two in the final inning but it wasn’t enough.

