The Greenway Raiders spoiled the Aitkin Gobblers softball senior night with a 5-3 victory May 5.
Aitkin rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh but came up short. The Raiders took the lead in the first, helped by an error and led 3-0 until the Gobblers got a run in the fourth to cut it to 3-1. They picked up two in the final inning but it wasn’t enough.
Ella Janzen, Ailie Kullhem, Abby Palm and Emma Skaj each had a hit with Bailey Gabrio getting the only run batted in for the Gobblers.
Kendall Ratz went the first five innings and took the loss. She struck out two and didn’t issue a walk. Sienna Melz went the final two walking one and striking out one while giving up no runs and no hits.
Greenway 5 12 0
Aitkin 3 4 0
WP M. Gernander
LP Kendall Ratz
Kendall Ratz pitched a five-hitter in the opener and the Gobblers banged out 21 hits in the nightcap as Aitkin swept a home doubleheader May 2, beating the C-I Rangers by scores of 4-1 and 17-2.
In the opener, Ratz scattered five hits, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter in going the distance. She threw 91 pitches, 67 of them strikes. On the offensive side, Ella Janzen and Bailey Gabrio each had two hits while Sage Puhl knocked in a pair of runs. Ailie Kullhem, Abby Palm, Camille Parenteau and Puhl shared the other four hits for Aitkin.
Rangers 1 5 0
Aitkin 4 8 0
WP Kendall Ratz
LP Lily Young
The second game was a rout from the get-go as Aitkin scored five in the top of the first and four more each in the second and third innings.
The hitting onslaught was led by Kullhem, Palm, Emma Skaj, Parenteau, Gabrio and Tahlia Hasskamp who all had three hits with Skaj knocking in five runs and Hasskamp plating four. Parenteau drove in three runs, Gabrio knocked in two and Puhl had the other RBI. Puhl and Janzen each had one hit.
Mia Koonce got the start for Aitkin and she went two and a third, giving up just a run on two hits, walking one and fanning four. Sienna Melz got the final two outs of the third and Parenteau pitched the final two.
Aitkin 17 21 0
Rangers 2 4 0
WP Mia Koonce
The Aitkin Gobblers banged out nine hits against the Mille Lacs Raiders May 1 but couldn’t get a run across in a 5-0 loss.
Janzen, Gabrio and Skaj all had two hits in the game for Aitkin.
Ratz went the distance giving up 10 hits while striking out two and not walking a batter. Kullhem, Puhl and Hannah Jones had the other three hits for Aitkin. They also left eight runners on base.
