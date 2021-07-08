Five members of the Aitkin Gobblers’ state-tournament team were recently named to the Mid-State Conference All-Conference baseball team for 2021.
Aitkin qualified for the Minnesota State High School League Class AA State Tournament and finished third.
Seniors Owen Miller, Jake Ince, Logan Olson and Caiden Kjelstrom along with junior Landon Janzen were selected by conference coaches to the honor squad.
Olson hit .552, and knocked in 26 runs while scoring 24 on the season. He was also a stalwart on the mound with a record of 8-1, striking out 55 in 45 innings and finishing with an ERA of .766.
Ince also hit .552, had 15 doubles and a triple, knocked in a team-high 45 runs and scored 35.
Kjelstrom hit .404, scored 46 runs – a team high – and stole 37 bases being caught just three times on the season. He also walked 27 times during the season.
Miller hit .388 scored 35 runs and knocked in another 34 while stealing 26 bases and being caught just once. Janzen hit .459 on the season, knocked in 37 runs, had a triple and a home run among his hits and caught nearly every game of the year.
AITKIN SOFTBALL
The Aitkin Gobbler softball team had four players named to the Mid-State All-Conference team including Ally Ehnstrom, Camryn Leiviska, Megan Buchholz and Ella Janzen.
Honorable mention went to Sarah McMillan and Camille Parenteau. No stats were available at press time.
AITKIN TENNIS
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team also had players named to the Granite Ridge Conference team.
Ben Harris and Josh Hagestuen were selected, while MSHSL state entrant James Much as well as Owen Hagen were named Honorable Mention.
MCGREGOR SOFTBALL
The McGregor Mercs had one player selected to the Polar League All-Conference team for softball. Kiana Hawkinson, who hit .440 for the season with 17 runs scored and 29 stolen bases, was selected and played in the Polar League All-Star game on June 21. In that game, she had two hits and played several positions in the field. It was a great end to a super career at McGregor.
MCGREGOR BASEBALL
Isaiah Serfling and Ethan Bohn were picked for the Polar League baseball All-Conference squad. Serfling hit .390, scored 12 runs and knocked in eight during the season.
Bohn hit .286, scored nine runs and drove in a dozen while going 2-0 on the mound with 23 strikeouts in 32 innings. Willie Glunz was honorable mention after hitting .242 but driving in nine and scoring 11 runs on the season.
