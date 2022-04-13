CIA golf waits to play
The Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin golf teams are ready to get the season underway and just waiting for the weather to cooperate.
Aitkin supplies a number of players on this year’s boys team and for the girls team as well.
Coach Rich Aulie likes his returning players and can’t wait to get out on the course, “We have some good young golfers who should improve a lot this season once the snow goes away. Detroit Lakes is the Mid-State favorite and Staples/Motley and Pequot Lakes will be Mid-Minnesota conference favorites. Defensing State Champion Cloquet will be the team to beat in Section 7AA. This is my 34th year of coaching and assistant, Mike Statz, has 15 years experience. We hope to play our opening match of the year April 15 in the early bird at Detroit Lakes.”
Merc girls gear up
Coach Becky Hagen is optimistic about her Mercs softball team as they get the season underway.
“The girls are doing an awesome job of building each other up for the year,” said Hagen. “They are complementing their skills and aiding when adjustments are needed. We have returning seniors, Jordan Paquette and Gianna Farinella along with juniors: Josee Kellermann, Kaelyn Tierney and Julia Gossen. We will also look to sophomores Ava Guida and Lexi Tierney as well as a number of younger girls who are working hard to make the team. We are gearing up for a fun and rewarding season.”
Boys tennis nets loss
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team opened its spring season at Rock Ridge April 2 and lost a pair of matches to Thief River Falls and the host team.
THE RESULTS
Thief River Falls 6, Aitkin 1
#1 Singles Jack Onkken (TRF) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Reece Janisch (TRF) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-2, 6-2
#3 Singles Zander Peterson (A) beat Spencer Hempol (TRF) 7-5, 6-0
#4 Singles Lucas Robinson (TRF) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-3, 6-3
#1 Doubles Dylan Hahn/Rhett Janisch (TRF) beat Jamispon St. Clair/Joey Haasken (A) 6-2, 6-1
#2 Doubles J.J. Cornelious/Geran Gronsorowski (TRF) beat Wyatt Crowther/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Noah Burkel/Treyton Stromberg (TRF) beat Parker Laird/Nolan Nordberg (A) 6-3, 6-2
Rock Ridge 7 Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Jared Delich (RR) beat Jamison St. Clair (A) 6-2, 6-1
#2 Singles Gavin Benz (RR) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Keegan Rudebush (RR) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-1
#4 Singles Owen Buggert (RR) beat Parker Laird (A) 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ryan Manninen/Oliver Boyd (RR) beat Blaise Sanford/Joey Haasken (A) 6-6-(7-4), 6-4
#2 Doubles Dawson Rudebush/Will Peterson (RR) beat Wyatt Crowther/Josh Stanley (A) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles Douglas Erickson/Aiden Sanders (RR) beat Josh Kukowski/Nolan Nordberg (A) 6-2, 6-0
Coach Jen Waldorf knows the season will be a tough one, “We have some young players again and we have some returning players who have done some work in the off-season. We play a tough schedule so we will have to be strong every match.”
