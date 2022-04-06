Spring is upon us or so it would seem and the area sports teams are practicing and gearing up for their 2022 season.
AITKIN BASEBALL
For the Aitkin Gobbler baseball team, the ultimate goal is to end up in St.Cloud in June in the State Tournament and there is no reason to think that can’t be a reality.
Coach Jeremy Janzen knows he lost some great players from last year’s State team but brings back a group that got lots of experience in 202. “We have experience, but in some ways, limited experience. Our kids were with us at State so they got to experience it with our team from last year. We bring back Carson Kullhem, who was 7-0 last season on the hill and catcher Landon Janzen, along with Jesse Goettig, who pitched his heart out at the State Tourney and guys like Tanner Hills, who stole 18 bases for us. We have nine or 10 guys that could take the mound for us at any given time. This might be potentially the most powerful lineup, top-to-bottom that we’ve had. Lots of energy and lots of emotion. I think our outfield could be even better than last year. Don’t forget, we have Gus Sanford at third who had two homeruns for us and Jackson MacDonald, who had the other homer. I like this team and we hope to start the season at Duluth-Marshall on April 12.”
No doubt this team will be exciting to watch again.
AITKIN SOFTBALL
Meanwhile, on the softball side, seldom has there been a coach with more excitement and optimism than brand-new coach Jim Leiviska.
He is certainly not new to softball but this will be his first head coaching job and he is ready to go. “We bring back five seniors, captains Megan Buchholz and Courtney Lamke, Alaina Hagestuen, Savannah Parenteau and Sophie Snyder. Megan will share most of the pitching duties with Kendall Ratz and we look forward to them giving us lots of innings. We have good numbers, so everybody will play alot. Our teams are pretty well balanced so players can move up if we need them and we also have five freshman who can help us if needed. I am having even more fun that I thought watching these girls working hard and getting anxious to get out on the field. I think we’ll be good, all the signs show that and I have to say I have had a lot of help so far. I’ve worked with a lot of these players through the Aitkin Youth Fastpitch program so I know their strengths. The AYF is such a great feeder program for us and I like the direction this program is going. I can’t wait to see what this team can do.”
If excitement is a key, this team will be fun to watch and they’ll win games along the way.
Leiviska concluded, “If we are learning and having fun that’s all I can ask.”
GOBBLER TRACK
The Aitkin Gobbler track team has a meet under its belt and coach, Adam Carlson, is looking forward to a great season, “We are looking forward to the season. We are excited to have a team with strong leadership and experience with 10 seniors and 16 juniors returning. Our varsity team is made up of 50 athletes plus 20 in our junior high program.
“We are pleased with the work ethic and positive attitudes our kids have shown. We also are happy to have Jason Long and Del Sanders as part of our coaching staff. Long is a positive force with years of coaching and competition experience and Sanders brings a wealth of track knowledge over many years. This is our 21st year coaching track at Aitkin and we are excited to get the season moving. The MSHSL has moved track to three classes this year and I look forward to seeing how that affects our team when we get to the post-season.”
MERC BASEBALL
Coach Mike Sorenson, of the McGregor Mercs baseball team, has a lot to look forward to in the 2022 season. “I’m really looking forward to this year. We’ve had a handful of practices but I’m liking what I’ve seen.
“We’ve added a couple of athletes to this year’s team and we have a lot of young kids that could see some playing time. We should be very competitive as we lost just one senior from last year’s team and we bring back all of our pitchers.
“The players seem to be hungry to improve from last year. We ended the season playing better and I see us being more consistent this season and doing much more with the bat. Defensively, I already see the improvement with footwork and mobility.
“If they continue to work hard and buy into what each of their roles are I see us being better than .500 on the season.”
HORNETS SOFTBALL
The Hill City Hornets softball team is coming off a good year and its new coach, Nikki Pearson, hopes that continues this spring.
They bring back a good crew from that team and she likes what she sees, “Our varsity roster is still in the works but we bring back All-Conference shortstop, Shaley Pearson, who has moved to the pitching spot, while All-Conference catcher, Makenzie Casper and All-Conference second baseman, Emma Finke, also return.
“Ally Zapzalka will be at first base, Randi Wilson will be at third base and outfielders include Alynza Welk, Bella Dunham and Kaija Neary. Neary will also share some pitching duties and play shortstop when Pearson is pitching. Senior Kaydence Weimer and juniors Saige Ahonen, Riley Holm and Kira Schuety are also working hard to break into the starting lineup.
“We have some returning younger players who will get into the lineup when we need them.
“We lost a great pitcher and head coach. We hope to build on last season’s success.”
