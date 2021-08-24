Starting a new ‘Tradition’

The Aitkin All-Starz held their first annual All-Starz Classic at the Traditions Mini-Golf in Deerwood Aug. 20.
The event was held for some golfing fun and a chance to find out more information about the All Starz, meet the dancers and the coaches, have some pizza and golf for some prizes.
First place in the golf tourney went to Hannah Slette and second place to Kenna Gerard.
“We had so much fun getting to do some team bonding – not only with the dancers but with the families that came out,” said assistant coach Amira Smith. “It was so great to see all the dancers together again laughing, catching up and just having fun. We also gave out a prize for best trick shot, that going to Jadyn Busby and highest score went to Costalee Strong.
“It was a great time.”
