The #11 seeded Northland Storm girls basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of the #6 Ely Timberwolves March 3 84-21 in the opening round of the Section 7A Tournament in Ely.

Lainee Spangler led the Storm with just seven points while Annika Spangler added six, Tatum Peterson had three, Alynza Welk and Emma Finke each had two and Kaija Neary had a free throw.

The Storm finished 4-8 from the free throw line while the ’Wolves were 3-11.

The Storm finish the season with a record of 10-12.

Northland     16       5     21

Ely                 54     30     84

