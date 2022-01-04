The Hill City/Northland Storm girls basketball seniors

The Hill City/Northland Storm girls basketball seniors, from left: #22 Ava Smith, guard; #24 Mariah Eisenmenger, guard; #34 Joie Koran, forward; #1 Ruby Booth, guard; #30 Alynza Welk, small forward.

The Northland Storm lost its final game of the 2021 portion of the schedule, dropping a 48-38 decision on Dec.23 to the visiting Greenway Raiders.

Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 18 points and four rebounds while Alynza Welk had nine points and 10 rebounds, Emma Finke had six points and Annika Spangler had six points and seven rebounds.

Greenway      24     24     48

Northland    18     20     38

The Storm, 2-4 on the season return to action Jan. 4 against South Ridge.

