The Northland Storm lost its final game of the 2021 portion of the schedule, dropping a 48-38 decision on Dec.23 to the visiting Greenway Raiders.
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 18 points and four rebounds while Alynza Welk had nine points and 10 rebounds, Emma Finke had six points and Annika Spangler had six points and seven rebounds.
Greenway 24 24 48
Northland 18 20 38
The Storm, 2-4 on the season return to action Jan. 4 against South Ridge.
