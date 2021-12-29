The Northland Storm saw its record fall to 2-3 with a Dec.20 loss on the road at Bigfork.
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 20 points while Annika Spangler added 14. The Storm had a 2-point lead at the break but saw the Huskies rally for the victory.
Coach Stacey Johnson was happy with the first half, “We started off great with good momentum and energy but came out flat in the second half. We made a lot of mistakes resulting in turnovers which they were able to capitalize on and put the game away.”
The rest of the Storm scoring saw Alynza Welk with six, Ava Smith and Ruby Bouth each had four, Kaya Neary had three and Emma Finke had two points.
Northland 34 19 53
Bigfork 32 40 72
