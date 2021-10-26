A super defensive effort on a rain-soaked field led the Hill City/Northland Storm to its seventh straight victory Oct. 20, as well as a subdistrict championship.
Playing in Remer, the Storm downed the Ogilvie Lions 18-16 to improve its record to 7-1 overall.
Alec Wake and Taylor Wagner scored second-half touchdowns for the Storm, while Wagner picked up a fumble in the first period and returned it 48 yards for the first touchdown of the night.
Coach Adam Johnson couldn’t say enough about his defense.
“The whole team played great and flew around the field causing chaos all night long,” Johnson said. “We held up well except for two big plays.”
Wake had four solo tackles and a game clinching interception, while Nick Meyer had one solo and five assists. Adding to the defensive stats was Carter Ammerman with one stop, seven assists and a sack, Thor Dunham had three solos and three assists and Jake Major had four solo tackles and three assists.
The Storm had just enough offense to get the job done with Wake rushing for 80 yards, Ammerman for 66 yards Nolan Carlson for 38 yards and Wagner for 34 yards.
The offensive line gets a lot of credit, according to Johnson.
“Dunham, Payden Gould, Jax Neary, Sullivan Ammerman, Aiden Carlson, Ethan Enerson, Hayden Passig and Liam Wake, they all rotated and played well against a good Ogilvie defense,” the coach said. “This was a big team win. They were fired up all night and kept battling for 48 minutes.”
The first round of the Minnesota State High School League Section 7 9-man playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday against Silver Bay.
