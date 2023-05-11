Shaley Pearson and Abby Zapzalka

Shaley Pearson and Abby Zapzalka show off their home run balls.

 ISD2

The Northland Storm softball team won two and lost one in recent action as it moved into May.

The girls defeated Little Fork-Big Falls 20-2 as Shaley Pearson struck out seven in the complete game win. She helped herself with a double and a grand slam home run adding up to seven runs batted in for the game. Emma Finke knocked in three runs and Maddie Barnes had a double and an RBI.

