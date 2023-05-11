The Northland Storm softball team won two and lost one in recent action as it moved into May.
The girls defeated Little Fork-Big Falls 20-2 as Shaley Pearson struck out seven in the complete game win. She helped herself with a double and a grand slam home run adding up to seven runs batted in for the game. Emma Finke knocked in three runs and Maddie Barnes had a double and an RBI.
They went on to shutout Deer River 16-0 with Pearson getting the win striking out six. Abby Zapzalka had a double and an inside the park home run. Finke had a double while Pearson had a double and a triple for three runs batted in. Barnes knocked in five and Ally Zapzalka had a triple.
The Storm dropped an 8-1 matchup to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Pearson fanned eight and Bella Dunham had a double. The Storm committed 12 errors in the game leading to many of the runs scored by W-H-A.
The Storm beat the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a slugfest 19-14 in eight innings May 1.
Shaley Pearson struck out seven in picking up the win on the hill for the Storm. She helped herself with three hits including two doubles. Charity Berg had two hits and Bella Dunham added three hits including a double. Maddie Barnes added a triple for the Storm.
Coach Nikki Pearson had some thoughts, “It was cold and windy and we had too many errors but we battled back and got the win. Charity Berg, Hannah Barnes and Casey Jones all got to see varsity action and really stepped up.”
