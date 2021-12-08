Lainee Spangler scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hill City/Northland Storm dropped their season opener Nov. 30 to Deer River 75-50 in Hill City. The Warriors got off to a good start and led big at the half before going on to the victory. The Storm got nine points and eight rebounds from Joie Koran and eight points each from Annika Spangler and Ava Smith, six from Alynza Welk and two each from Mariah Eisenmenger, Tatum Peterson and Kaya Neary. Smith, Welk and Peterson all added six rebounds.
Deer River 38 37 75
HC/Northland 16 34 50
