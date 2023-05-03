The Northland Storm softball team split a pair of games recently, beating Floodwood 12-7 and dropping a 3-0 matchup with Carlton.

In the loss, Abby Zapzalka had the only Storm hit in the game. In the win Zapzalka, Shaley Pearson, Ally Zapzalka, Bella Dunham and Maddie Barnes all scored two runs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.