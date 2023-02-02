Annika Spangler scored 19 points to lead the Northland Storm girls basketball team to a 62-54 victory on the road at Nashwauk-Keewatin Jan. 24. 

Bella Dunham scored 13, Maddie Barnes added nine, Michelle Smith had eight, Emma Finke had seven, Imari Richey had four and Tatum Peterson finished with two points. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.