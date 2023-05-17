Shaley Pearson struck out 15 hitters in the Northland Storm 6-5 victory May 9 at Blackduck.

Bella Dunham had two singles and knocked in two runs while Charity Berg had two singles, Pearson had a triple and knocked in two runs, Jaz Kingsley had a triple and Ally Zapzalka had a run batted in.

