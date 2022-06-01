The section playoffs are a long and tough road and the Hill City/Northland Storm saw that firsthand in the second round of the playoffs, dropping games to the Mille Lacs Raiders and a rematch with Hinckley-Finlayson, who the Storm defeated in round one. The Raiders posted a 10-0 win and then the Jaguars eliminated the Storm with a 12-0 victory. The offense found the going tough in both games as the Storm winds up the season at 10-5. No other stats were available.

The Hill City/Northland Storm opened the section softball playoffs with a 5-2 win at home over Hinckley/Finlayson May 25.

Kaija Neary picked up the win giving up six hits, walking one and striking out six. The offense gave her just enough as Emma Finke had three hits and two runs batted in, MacKenzie Casper had two hits and scored two runs, Ally Zapzalka had two hits and a run batted in, Shaley Pearson had an RBI double and Neary helped herself with a triple to drive in a run. The Storm scored four runs in the sixth inning to go in front for good. The win moved Storm’s record to 10-3 on the season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.