The section playoffs are a long and tough road and the Hill City/Northland Storm saw that firsthand in the second round of the playoffs, dropping games to the Mille Lacs Raiders and a rematch with Hinckley-Finlayson, who the Storm defeated in round one. The Raiders posted a 10-0 win and then the Jaguars eliminated the Storm with a 12-0 victory. The offense found the going tough in both games as the Storm winds up the season at 10-5. No other stats were available.
The Hill City/Northland Storm opened the section softball playoffs with a 5-2 win at home over Hinckley/Finlayson May 25.
Kaija Neary picked up the win giving up six hits, walking one and striking out six. The offense gave her just enough as Emma Finke had three hits and two runs batted in, MacKenzie Casper had two hits and scored two runs, Ally Zapzalka had two hits and a run batted in, Shaley Pearson had an RBI double and Neary helped herself with a triple to drive in a run. The Storm scored four runs in the sixth inning to go in front for good. The win moved Storm’s record to 10-3 on the season.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.