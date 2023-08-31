Gobbler tennis team

The Gobbler tennis team celebrated its first win of the season 5-2 over Duluth-Marshall on the new courts at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center.

 Jen Waldorf

It was a rough day for the Aitkin Gobblers as the tennis team hosted its tournament last Friday at the new courts.

Aitkin lost all three matches 7-0 to Little Falls, 7-0 to Crosby-Ironton and 6-1 to Mora. The only win of the day for Aitkin was a 6-4, 6-2 win by Ev Nordberg in the Mora match at number four singles.

  

