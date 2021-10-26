The Aitkin Gobbler girls tennis team wound up its season Oct. 18 at the Minnesota State High School League Section 7A tournament in Virginia.
Two singles players and two sets of doubles took part. All lost their first match and were eliminated.
At No. 1 singles, Danika Mark of Duluth Marshall defeated Breanna Hines, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Sydney Roberts of Crosby-Ironton downed Macy Paulbeck, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Mora’s Ada Krueger and Parker Ennis downed Ashlyn Berg and Sam Much, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. In the No. 2 doubles slot, Pequot Lakes’ Addison Sell and Allison Undervagt downed Sophie Ryan and Katelyn Welle, 6-1, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.