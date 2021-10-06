The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team saw the conference tournament Oct. 2 canceled, so the only action last week was a 7-0 loss to Foley Sept. 27.
The Gobblers dropped to 1-10 on the season. The lineups were again shuffled for the team against Foley.
The Gobblers host Duluth Marshall Thursday, Oct. 7 in the season finale at 4 p.m.
Foley 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Brooke Beier (F) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-1
#2 Singles Alaina Hageman (F) beat Bailey Gabrio 6-3, 6-1
#3 Singles Macy Zawacki (F) beat Kayli Bill 6-1, 6-1
#4 Singles Amie Vanderwyst (F) beat Kennedy Jorgenson 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Kristen O’Brien/Natalie Hanks (F) beat Ashlyn Berg/Macy Paulbeck 6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles Henley Wrock/Anna Dahlstrom (F) beat Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles Sami Cielinsky/Adelyn Rudnitski (F) beat Alex Brucker/Aliyah Fayaz 6-1, 6-1
