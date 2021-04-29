The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team lost to Foley 6-1 on April 22 at Aitkin, dropping their record to 1-1 on the season.
Ben Harris got the only win for the locals at No. 3 singles, downing Peyton Baron 6-4, 7-5.
Coach Jen Waldorf knew the Falcons would be tough.
“Foley was a very well-coached, experienced and talented team,” she said. “They have always been tough to play, but their high level of play brings out our high level of play.
“The boys played very well considering it was just our second match of the season,” the coach added. “James (Much), Ben and Owen (Hagen) played great tennis and matched their opponents shot for shot.”
Waldorf also praised her No. 1 and 2 doubles teams for “great fundamental tennis.”
“Foley just seemed to be one shot better on each point,” she said. “It was a good match to see what we need to work on to up our game and be ready for our next opponents.”
The Gobblers host Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. April 29.
#1 Singles Tanner Funk (F) beat James Much 6-4, 6-3
#2 Singles Tanner Tschomper (F) beat Owen Hagen 7-5, 6-1
#3 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Peyton Baron 6-4, 7-5
#4 Singles Colton Rothfork (F) 6-0, 6-3
#1 Doubles Wyatt Harris/Riley Erkens (F) beat Josh Hagestuen/Seth Watts 6-3, 6-2
#2 Doubles Anthony Johnson/Owen Bartell (F) beat Blaise Sanford/Joey Haasken 6-3, 7-6
#3 Doubles Jonah Wendt/Ryan Storkamp (F) beat Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon 6-0, 6-0.
