The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team traveled to Crosby-Ironton Sept. 22 – and ran into a buzzsaw.
The Rangers did not allow Aitkin a match victory in the 7-0 win, and only gave up one set.
Head coach Jen Waldorf said after the match that she knows what her team needs to do.
“The match against Crosby was another tough match,” the coach said. “We ended the season last year by beating the Rangers 4-3, and they put a lot of time and work in at the courts this past summer .”
“It showed against us last week,” Waldorf added.
The coach said Aitkin played a few competitive matches, as Macy Paulbeck went three sets at No. 3 singles before falling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Madi Lehrer played a two-hour match at No. 4 singles that was closer than the 6-4, 6-4 score would indicate.
She also said that the No. 1 doubles team of Ashlyn Berg and Katelyn Welle “battled hard as well, but came up short.”
“Again, we are needing to be more consistent and we need to be moving our feet and getting in the right position anticipating the next shot,” Waldorf said. “We seem to be reactive versus proactive. Hopefully our practices at the end of the week before playing Little Falls got some things figured out.
“We have a handful of injuries to key players who aren’t 100% and with a young, inexperienced team, that’s not good timing,” she added,
RESULTS
CROSBY-IRONTON 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Monica Stokman (CI) beat Grace Janzen 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles Ella Lewandowski (CI) beat Breanna Hines 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Sydney Roberts (CI) beat Macy Paulbeck 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
#4 Singles Margaret Silgen (CI) beat Madi Lehrer 6-4, 6-4
#1 Doubles Teresa Goodwin/Emma Stokman (CI) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-3, 6-3
#2 Doubles Ellen Silgen/Bella Sablan (CI) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles Natalja Tauzell/Isabelle Vignieri (CI) beat Bree Voller/Kayli Bill 6-0, ret. due to injury.
