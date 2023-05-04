The Aitkin Gobblers tennis team saw its record fall to 2-2 with a road loss at Hermantown April 25 by a score of 5-2.
#1 Singles Aaron Evjen (H) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-3, 7-5
#2 Singles Ben Kansas (H) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-1, 7-5
#3 Singles Ford Skytta (H) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-3, 6-2
#4 Singles Gabe Swenson (H) beat Parker Laird (A) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
#1 Doubles Sam Swenson/Ely Young (H) beat Josh Kukowski/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Doubles Roland Knutzov/Brody Mathew’s (H) beat Isaac Asmus/Wyatt Winter (A) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles Andrew Hudrlik/Reese Wendlandt (A) beat Keefer Thomson/Zach Harris (H) 7-5, 6-1
The Aitkin team moved its record to 2-1 with a 5-2 win on the road at Denfeld, April 24.
The Gobblers swept all four singles matches and the third doubles to pick up the win.
#1 Singles Zander Peterson (A) beat Mathias MacMillan (D) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
#2 Singles Blaise Sanford (A) beat Jackson Chedarquist(D) 6-0, 6-3
#3 Singles Josh Stanley (A) beat Daniel Peuringer (D) 6-0, 6-2
#4 Singles Micah Morris (A) beat Sam Eklund (D) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Hayden Mann/Derek Mayne (D) beat Parker Laird/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-4, 6-2
#2 Doubles Parker Chastey/Lenny Jennings (D) beat Josh Kukowski/Isaac Asmus (A) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3
#3 Doubles Will Henline/Reese Wendtlandt (A) beat Brady Braaten/Matt Eklund (D) 7-6, 6-4
