Josh Kukowski and Josh Stanley, playing at number two doubles gave the Aitkin Gobblers their only point in a 6-1 tennis loss May 5 against Hibbing at the Crosby-Ironton courts.
The loss gives the Gobblers a record of 3-5 on the season.
#1 Singles Drew Anderson (H) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Cooper Hendrickson (H) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 3-6, 7-5 (3-10)
#3 Singles Isaiah Hildebrand (H) beat Parker Laird (A) 6-2, 6-0
#4 Singles Christian Dickson (H) beat Wyatt Winter (A) 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles Keaton Petrick/Tyler Fisher (H) beat Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-3, 6-2
#2 Doubles Josh Kukowski/Josh Stanley (A) beat Rex Walli/Brady Fosso (H) 6-3, 6-1
#3 Doubles Whitaker Rewertz/Joey Gabardi (H) beat Isaac Asmus/Reese Wendlandt (A) 6-1, 7-6
Aitkin got wins from all three doubles teams on its way to a 5-2 victory May 4 over the visiting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers.
The ‘Toppers won the first two singles matches but Aitkin got the rest of the points as they moved to 3-4 on the season.
#1 Singles Landon Wheeler (DM) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-3, 7-6
#2 Singles Johnny Jelatis (DM) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-3, 6-4
#3 Singles Josh Stanley (A) beat Van Schmickle (DM) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6
#4 Singles Parker Laird (A) beat Liam Perry-Spears (DM) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
#1 Doubles Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) beat Barret Grim/Aidan Graham (DM) 6-2, 6-0
#2 Doubles Josh Kukowski/Isaac Asmus (A) beat Will Watson/Drake Johnsrud (DM) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Andrew Hudrlik/Micah Morris (A) beat Luke Weis/Isaac Balmer (DM) 6-3, 6-1
The Aitkin tennis team traveled to Pine City May 2 and dropped a 7-0 match.
#1 Singles Brady Berglund (PC) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-2, 6-2
#2 Singles Greyson Johnson (PC) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Billy Brown (PC) beat Parker Laird (A) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Ashton Moore (PC) beat Wyatt Winter 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Breyer Berube/Aaron Rootkie (PC) beat Blaise Sanford/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Doubles Spencer Wickter/Julian Kozisek (PC) beat Isaac Asmus/Josh Kukowski (A) 5-7, 6-1
#3 Doubles Milo Rydberg/Bohdan Valvoda (PC) beat Reese Wendlandt/Andrew Hudrlik (A) 6-0, 6-1
The Cloquet Lumberjacks clipped the Gobblers on the C-I courts May 3 by a slim 4-3 score. The ‘Jacks won all three doubles matches to claim the win.
#1 Singles Ethan Laban (C) beat Zander Peterson (A) 7-5, 6-2
#2 Singles Blaise Sanford (A) beat Marco Zegan (C) 6-2, 6-4
#3 Singles Josh Stanley (A) beat Devon Cary (C) 6-2, 6-1
#4 Singles Parker Laird (A) beat Chris Stoltzfus (C) 6-4, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ethan Doty/Max Sundquist (C) beat Noland Nordberg/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-4, 6-2
#2 Doubles Joey Bender/Noah Bender (C) beat Josh Kukowski/Isaac Asmus (A) 6-2, 6-3
#3 Doubles Sam Baker/T.J. Sabyan (C) beat Reese Asmus/Wyatt Winter (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2
