The Northern Lakes Lightning,after coming off a trip to the State Tourney last year, opened its 2022 season on the road against a good Fergus Falls team.
The Otters scored three goals in the third period to upend the Lightning 4-1 in the season opener for both teams. The game was 1-1 going into the third but a pair of goals in just 32 seconds put the Otters in front to stay.
The Lightning opened the scoring at 4:59 of the second period with an unassisted goal by Jamison St. Clair. The Otters tied the score with just 11 seconds left in the period on a goal by Isaac Johnson and then tallied twice early in the third on goals from Michael Debrill and Carter Thielke to take a 3-1 edge. Cole Zierden scored the final goal of the game with just 2:51 to go.
Cyrill Thull got the start in the goal for the Lightning, stopping 31 shots while his counterpart for Fergus Falls stopped 28 shots by the Lightning.
Penalties were five for 10 minutes for Northern Lakes and two for four minutes for the Otters. Coach Craig Larson was pretty happy with the first game, “I saw some good things early on that we can get better at as the season goes on. I saw some really good things from our younger players who are new to the program and some really good things from our veteran players. Fergus Falls was a good test for us to see how much better we can play and and learn from the mistakes and that we can improve on as the season progresses. This hockey season will be more of a marathon than a sprint like last season so taking hard games early on and having a good showing during those games won’t hurt us as much.”
Larson also liked his young goalie in his first start, “He played well, stayed with a lot of shots and didn’t give up a lot of second chances. That’s probably going to be the best team he plays so I’m glad he got a good look early so he can set the bar and relax and play the next chance he gets.”
Northern Lakes 0 1 0 1
Fergus Falls 0 1 3 4
