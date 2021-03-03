Kyler Couture had a natural hat trick to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 10-1 victory at Park Rapids Feb. 23.
Following that with a win over Wadena two days later, the Lightning is now 12-1 on the season.
The win at Park Rapids was another big road win for the Lightning as they saw 11 different players in the scoring column either with goals or assists.
Hunter Nybbaken opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game from Zach Ehnstrom for the quick 1-0 lead. Nybakken scored again at 16:46 from Couture and Tyler Seeling and a 2-0 lead after one period.
Couture picked up his hat trick in the second, scoring at 5:22 from Seeling, 9:12 from Owen Miller and Andrew Villareal and at 16:59 from Nybakken and Erik Larson. Caiden Kjelstrom had opened the scoring in the second at 4:06 from Ehnstrom and Carter Holtzleicer also scored at 14:02 from Robert Stephens. Those goals made it 7-0 after two periods.
Kjelstrom scored at 1:10 of the third – an unassisted power play goal – and after Park Rapids scored its lone goal, Colton Craig tallied from Nybakken and Kjelstrom at 6:20 and Stephens completed the scoring at 16:20 from Kjelstrom, making the final 10-1.
Jeremiah Smythe picked up the win in goal, stopping 17 of 18 shots while the Lightning had 42 shots on net. Penalties were 5 for 10 minutes for Northern Lakes and eight for 14 minutes for Park Rapids.
The Lightning continued its winning ways with a 6-1 victory Feb. 25 over Wadena. Goalie Adler Hoagland stopped 32 of 33 shots to get the win in goal. The win gives the Lightning a streak of 10 wins in a row.
Quady Bernu got the scoring going in the first with a goal at 3:06 from Couture. That was the only score of the first period but the Lightning scored three times in the second.
Kjelstrom scored just 16 seconds into the period with Colton Craig and Hunter Nynakken getting the assists. St. Clair scored the first of his two goals at 7:42 unassisted and after the Wolverines got their lone goal St. Clair scored again at 16:22 from Jake Ince and Holtzleicer. The winners scorded twice in the third, first Craig tallied from Kjelstrom and Isaac Peterson at 9:25 and Couture closed out the scoring at 14:57 from Tyler Seeling and Peterson to make the final 6-1.
Two road games dot the schedule this week for the Lightning as they travel to Breckenridge Fridayand then to Cambridge the following day.
Northern Lakes 2 5 3 – 10
Park Rapids 0 0 1 – 1
Wadena 0 1 0 – 1
Northern Lakes 1 3 2 – 6
