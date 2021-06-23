Call it a season for the record books.
The 2020-21 sports season for the Aitkin Gobblers resulted in three section titles and two trips to Minnesota State High School League State Tournaments.
The crowning achievement on the season came June 16, as the Gobblers finished third at the MSHSL Class AA State Baseball Tournament.
Aitkin went 2-1 at the tournament, opening play with a 2-0 victory over No. 2 seed Albany in the state quarterfinals, then falling short against Belle Plaine in the state semifinals, 4-2.
With third place on the line, Aitkin downed Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8-4 to bring home a trophy.
The Gobblers finished the season 23-6 overall, riding a 14-game winning streak into the section final. In order to advance to state, Aitkin recovered from a 13-0 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert to trounce the Golden Bears 14-2 in the second game.
Aitkin is coached by head coach Jeremy Janzen, with eight seniors on the roster.
by JOHN WOODROW
The Aitkin Gobblers’ second trip to the Minnesota State High School League Class AA State Baseball Tournament left Aitkin with a third-place trophy.
The Gobblers improved on their previous finish by three spots, winning the third-place game over Plainview-Elgin-Millville June 16.
Aitkin opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over No. 2 Albany, then dropped a 4-2 decision in the semis to Belle Plaine before coming back to down P-E-M 8-4.
“Our kids were thrilled to be at state again and supported each other like they did all season,” said coach Jeremy Janzen. “We’ve always said we were doing this for the 2020 team that didn’t get to have a season.
“This year’s seniors have so many memories of what they’ve accomplished and the younger guys have a season they can build on,” he added.
In game one against the Huskies, it was a pitching duel between the Gobblers’ Logan Olson and Albany’s Carter Thelen.
Both pitched well but Olson was a little better, throwing just 81 pitches – 63 for strikes. He gave up just two hits while fanning seven and walking none.
It was scoreless until the fifth. Olson ripped a double to right and Caiden Kjelstrom followed with a single to right that was bobbled by the right fielder, allowing Olson to score the first run.
The sixth inning was a big one for Olson as the Huskies tried to get even. With one out, Olson hit Zach Moritz and he advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ethan Navratil came to the plate and although Olson had fanned him twice he was determined to get a big hit.
The at-bat lasted nine pitches before Olson prevailed for a huge second out.
“I think I threw him eight straight curve balls before I got him to swing and miss,” Olson said.
Kjelstrom then scooped a hard grounder for the final out of the inning.
The Gobblers got a big insurance run in the seventh. Gus Sanford reached on an error at short and Olson blasted a double over the left fielder’s head with pinch runner Tanner Hills racing home for the 2-0 lead.
The Gobblers held off Albany in the bottom of the seventh, with Olson fanning Avery Schmitz to end the game.
“I tried to keep them off-balance,” Olson said. “To look up in the stands and see all our fans going nuts, I just loved every minute of it.”
Coach Janzen added, “He’s a gamer. He will battle for his teammates until the end.”
Game two was another duel on the mound with Gobbler junior Jesse Goettig and senior Derek Hoffman of Belle Plaine locking horns.
Goettig went 4 2/3 innings for Aitkin and tired in the fifth, with Zack Ehnstrom finishing up the final 2 2/3. Hoffman went the distance for the Tigers and kept the Gobblers guessing on pitches the whole game.
The Tigers took the lead in the fourth, but the Gobblers used a little luck to even the game in the bottom of the inning.
Owen Miller smoked a double to left, went to third on a ground out and came in as the first baseman tried to catch Miller off guard at third and threw the ball to the fence.
The wheels started slipping off a bit as, with one out, Keaton Norby was hit by a pitch. Ethan Hoffman singled and Joey Burgemeister smashed a ringing double to center that brought both runners home. Luke Luskey hit the next pitch to right center and it was 4-1 and that ended the day for Goettig.
The Gobblers rallied in the seventh and had the tying run on second but couldn’t get him home.
Game three saw the Gobblers, who struggled with just 10 hits in the first two games, explode for 13.
The Gobblers took a 5-1 lead after two innings and went on to the win with Carson Kullhem and Joey Simonson sharing mound duties and Landon Janzen smacking out three hits and driving in two runs.
Hunter Nissen was 2-4 and knocked in two while Jake Ince, Owen Miller and Hunter Hills all knocked in one run in the win.
Kullhem gave up four runs, three of them earned, while fanning one. Simonson fanned five and gave up no hits in his innings.
The Tigers closed it to 5-4 in the fourth inning, chasing Kullhem, but Simonson closed the door and not long after the Gobblers put the game away.
Ince doubled with one out in the Gobblers half of the fourth, then Miller walked and Ince scored on a wild pitch. Janzen singled for a run and it was 7-4. The final run of the game and the season for the Gobblers came in the sixth as Janzen singled with two out and after advancing on an error, Tanner Hills, running for Janzen tallied on a Hunter Hills single.
BOX SCORES
Aitkin 2 6 0
Albany 0 2 2
WP Logan Olson (8-1)
LP Carter Thelen
Belle Plaine 4 7 1
Aitkin 2 4 1
WP Derek Hoffman
LP Jesse Goettig (1-2)
P.E.M 4 4 1
Aitkin 8 13 1
WP Carson Kullhem (7-0)
LP Jameson Brinkman
Short stops from state
by JOHN WOODROW
This was the second Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament appearance in seven years – and every tourney is different and each has some special facts or stories that go with it. Here are some observations for just this year’s tournament.
• The Gobblers, who had a team batting average of .395 this season, were below that at the state tourney, hitting at a .347 clip, not a surprise since there is better overall pitching at state. Jake Ince and Logan Olson led Aitkin, both going 4-9, while Caiden Kjelstrom was 4-10. Olson finished with an ERA of .760 for the season.
• If there were an “Iron Man” award for state it would go to junior catcher Landon Janzen, who was behind the plate for all 21 innings for the Gobblers.
• St. Cloud continues to be a first-class host for their part of the state tournament. They had all the bases covered and were extremely friendly helpers.
• When the Gobblers travel, former players come out of the woodwork to watch. This year, we saw Mike Holder, Mark Yunker, Bill Lundberg, Jim Janzen, John Buisman, Brian Sandberg, Gary Halek and several others cheering on Aitkin.
• The Aitkin fan base continues to be the loudest and proudest in the tournament, with most games bringing more fans than the opposition.
• Coach Jeremy Janzen finishes his 11th year at the helm with an overall record of 190-55.
• Owen Miller, Caiden Kjelstrom, Jake Ince and Zack Ehnstrom of the Gobblers all won MSHSL Section titles in three sports – football, hockey and baseball. That’s quite a year!
Quotables from the Gobbler seniors
by JOHN WOODROW
“The win over Albany in the opening game was a key game for us. It showed us that we should never doubt ourselves no matter who the competition is.” – Captain Hunter Hills
“The tourney was a blast, hanging with my friends and playing the game that we have played together for 10-plus years. I think we all thought we should have been in the title game but that’s baseball.” – Caiden Kjelstrom
“Sure we left disappointed, not ending the way we wanted, but what a great run of fun and memories we had together. That’s something nobody can ever take away from us.” – Hunter Nissen
“I’m pretty disappointed that I wasn’t on the field playing for the championship instead of sitting at home, but I am very proud of the effort our team gave and really happy with the entire season.” – Jake Ince
“It was great, the fans were awesome and to see them so fired up really kept us going the whole tournament.” – Logan Olson
“I thought it was amazing to be there to see everyone doing their best and seeing all our fans showing up to support us.” – Tony
Petrick
“It was an unbelievable experience, getting to participate in something like this was such a treat and getting third made it something I will never forget.” – Owen Miller
“It was an amazing experience. Playing on that field in front of that many fans was quite surreal. I’m sad that it’s over but overwhelmed with pride in how we played and what we accomplished.” – Joey Simonson
