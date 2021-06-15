The temperature was a toasty 89 degrees when Aitkin Gobbler senior James Much took the court at the Minnesota State High School League State Tennis Tournament June 10 against the No. 1 player in the state – Clayton Haberman of Breck.
Much played a strong match but dropped a 6-0, 6-1 straight set opening round match and was eliminated.
It was an experience Much won’t soon forget.
“I played great but he was always one step ahead of me, he is really good but what an experience.”
Even though it was a first-round defeat, Much enjoyed stepping on the court at state.
“It was exciting,” he said. “We had a great year as a team and my teammates really supported me. Just walking onto the court at state is a moment I won’t forget.
“Hopefully future players will see what I did and know that they can get there as well.”
Much finished his senior season at 12-11.
