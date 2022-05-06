It was a long, tough week for the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team. They finished it off with a 7-0 loss at Hibbing April 29 bringing their record to 1-8 on the season.
#1 Singles Drew Anderson (H) beat Jamison St. Clair (A) 6-3, 6-2
#2 Singles Cooper Hendrickson (H) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-4, 6-3
#3 Singles Jack Gabardi (H) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-2, 6-2
#4 Singles Isaiah Hildebrand (H) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Christian Dickson/Keaton Petrick (H) beat Joey Haasken/Josh Stanley (A) 6-4, 6-3
#2 Doubles Tyler Fisher/Ricardo Florez (H) beat Joey Harmon/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles Benny Galli/Nurshon Bichenbedr (H) beat Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-0, 6-0
The Pine City Tigers came to town April 28 to take on the Gobblers in tennis action and headed back home with a 6-1 win over the Gobblers.
#1 Singles Hunter Danielson (PC) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-1, 6-3
#2 Singles Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Bryer Berube (PC) 6-2, 6-1
#3 Singles Greyson Johnson (PC) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-2
#4 Singles Billy Brown (PC) beat Josh Stanley (A) 7-5, 6-4
#1 Doubles Mason Mikyska/Seth Linnell (PC) beat Blaise Sanford/Joey Haasken (A) 6-3, 6-1
#2 Doubles Spencer Wiktor/Brady Berglund (PC) beat Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon (A) 6-0, 7-5
#3 Doubles Aaron Rootkie/Julian Kozisek (PC) beat Wyatt Crowther/Nolan Nordberg (A) 6-1, 6-0
The Aitkin Gobblers took on the Hermantown Hawks April 26 on another cold day and dropped a 6-1 decision to the visitors.
#1 Singles Chase Sams (H) beat Ben Harris (A) 6-3, 6-4
#2 Singles Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Ben Kangas (H) 6-1, 6-4
#3 Singles Sam Swenson (H) beat Zander Peterson (A) 7-6, 6-3
#4 Singles Mario Jimeniz (H) beat Joey Haasken (A) 6-2, 6-1
#1 Doubles Aaron Evjen/Max Plante (H) beat Blaise Sanford/Josh Stanley (A) 6-0, 6-4
#2 Doubles Victor Plante/Ely Young (H) beat Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon (A) 6-3, 6-2
#3 Doubles Henry Peterson/Ford Skytta (H) beat Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-1, 6-4
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team saw its record fall to 1-6 on the season with a loss to the visiting Denfeld Hunters 6-1 April 25 at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center. Ben Harris grabbed the only win for the Gobblers at number two singles.
#1 Singles Skyler Fossum (D) beat Jamison St. Clair (A) 6-3, 6-0
#2 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat John Bloomquist (D) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Matthias MacMillan (D) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-4, 6-2
#4 Singles Shane Redenbaugh (D) beat Josh Stanley (A) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
#1 Doubles Carson Schulte/Lukas mayne (D) beat Joey Haasken/Blaise Sanford (A) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
#2 Doubles Brendan Hughes/Joe Eklund (D) beat Joey Harmon/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-2, 7-6
#3 Doubles Hayden Mann/Joe Mertes (D) beat Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-2, 6-3
The Gobblers return to action in the conference meet at Foley May 7.
