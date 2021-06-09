The Aitkin and McGregor track and field teams took part in their sub-section meets June 2, with each qualifying individuals to their respective Minnesota State High School League Section meets.
Both teams compete June 10 in Cloquet, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Participants in the Section 7A will be hoping to advance to the MSHSL State Track Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
AITKIN
The girls had the better of it in this one June 2 at Esko in the Section 7A south sub-section, and they will send a good number to the section meet.
Teagan Piecek qualified in four different events for the Gobblers. She will run the 200-meter dash, as well as compete in the long jump and triple jump. Piecek, Rae Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen and Kelsi White qualified in the 4x100 relay.
Nyberg will compete in the 100-meter dash, while Kira Hamilton qualified in the 800.
Also moving on are: McKenzie Kollar in the 300 hurdles, the 4x200 relay of Holm; Emma Jacobson, Emma Ostrowski and Emma Miles; Aiesha Alarab in the discus and shot put; Tallulah Hauser in the high jump and Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault.
Jaelend Williams led the Gobbler boys, qualifying in the 400, triple jump and the 4x200 relay along with Jacob Williams, Jack Grell and Mason Boyd.
Anton Roettele advanced in the 110 hurdles and the high jump.
MCGREGOR
The Mercs track teams took part in Section 7A north sub-section June 2 at Mesabi East.
Coach Steve Frauenshuh was pretty happy with his team’s performance.
“We did pretty well, I’m really proud of the whole bunch,” the coach said. “It was unfortunate that our 1,600 relay girls finished third but were disqualified because of an infraction.”
The girls who did move on included Emma Warner in the 200, Paige Dean and Emma Henderson in the 400 and Vivian Barden in the 800.
Drew Dean advanced in the 400, Parker Jackson in both the 1,600 and 3,200, Harrison Nistler in the long jump and triple jump and the 4x200 relay team of Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Grant Grams and Dean.
