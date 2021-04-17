The Aitkin Gobbler boys and girls track teams have been working hard to get ready for the opening of the season – and coach Adam Carlson is excited.
“We are happy just to be having a season this year,” said Carlson, who watched his team’s season get canceled after just three days last year due to COVID-19. “We can say we have a great group of athletes out for track this year and we can’t wait to see what they can do.”
Carlson explained that there are 35 athletes out for track at the varsity level and another 40 on the school’s junior high team.
“It looks like we have lots of talent that will do great in the field events and the running events,” he explained. “We have been very impressed with how hard they have worked so far this season.
“We have always said it takes a special group of students that works hard and this year’s team has definitely done that,” Carlson added.
The Gobblers will host the GRC Relay Conference Invite April 20.
