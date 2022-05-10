The Aitkin Gobbler girls finished second and the boys finished third at the C-I Ranger Sports Boosters Invitational May 6 at the newly named Roger Twigg Track in Crosby.
The girls posted a pair of firsts and five seconds to finish runnerup. Teagan Piecek won the triple jump with a leap of 32.02 and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Kelsi Well, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg won their event in 55.26. Piecek had a second in the 200m while Madison Hamilton was second in the 400m, Tika May was number two in the 300m hurdles, Aiesha Alarab was second in the discus and the 4x800 relay consisting of Hamilton, Mallory Leitinger, Emma Ostrowski and Allie Ostrowski finished second.
Aitkin had three firsts on the boys side as Alex Palm won the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.33, Jaelend Williams won the 200m in 24.44 and the 4x200 relay team of Palm, Anton Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams in a time of 1:38.04 took first place. They also had three seconds, Lucas Moen in the 800m, the 4x800 relay team of Moen, Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy and Breckyn Williams and the 4x100 relay of Palm, Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams.
Team scores-Girls
Pierz 174.5
Aitkin 121.5
Crosby-Ironton 95
Deer River/North 48
Mille Lacs 48
Cromwell/Wright 44
Floodwood 6
Team Scores-Boys
Pierz 167
Crosby-Ironton 152
Aitkin 89
Cromwell/Wright 73
Deer River/North 34
Floodwood 20
The Aitkin Gobbler track teams both had a big day on the first sunny day they have had for a meet in 2022.
The meet took place May 3 as both squads won their respective four-team invite. The girls won by a large margin scoring 202 points outdistancing second place LCA who finished with 120. Aitkin had five first place finishes including Rae Nyberg in the 100m in a time of 13.0. Tika May won the 300m hurdles in 54.53, Aiesha Alarab won the shot with a put of 27’6.15, Allie Ostrowski won the 3200 in 14:14.4 and the 4x100 relay team of Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg won the event with a time of 54.46. They also had seven second place finishes including Savannah Holm in the 100m hurdles, Kira Hamilton in the 1600m, Nyberg in the 400m dash, Piecek in the 200m dash, Alarab in the discus, Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault and Bela May in the high jump.
McGregor had just one first and that was Paige Dean in the 400m dash in a time of 1:04.3 but they did have five seconds, Kari Rice in the shot put and the 4x800 team of Vivian Barden, Kaitlyn Warner, Katie Heikkila and Violet Brekke, the 4x100 team of Harley Spano-Shively, Barden, Kylee Macedo and Emma Warner, the 4x200 consisting of Brekke, Macedo, Emma Warner and Paige Dean and 4x400 relay teams of Brekke, Warner, Emma Henderson and Dean.
Team scores
Aitkin 202
LCA 120
Pine River/Backus 93
McGregor 67
The Gobbler boys had a big day as well, winning eight events and finishing second in seven more.
Top spots belonged to Anton Roettele in the 100m in a time of 18:30, Alex Palm in the 300m in 47.65, Lucas Moen in the 800m, Martin Henke in the shot, throwing 34’6 and Mason Boyd won the long jump with a leap of 18’1.5 and the triple jump with a jump of 39’1.25. The 4x100 relay team of Palm, Roettele, Jacob and Jaelend Williams ran their event in 48.32 to take first and the 4x200 relay team with the same runners also took the top spot in a time of 1:38.37. Second spots went to Craig Visnovec in the 100m hurdles, Camden Visnovec in the 300m hurdles, Jalaend Williams in both the 200m and triple jump, Henke in the discus, Moen in the high jump and Tyler Franke in the 3200m run.
McGregor had two first place finishes, both by Parker Jackson who won the 1600m run in 5:06.67 and the 3200m run in a time of 11:31.05. The Mercs didn’t have any seconds in the meet.
Team scores
Aitkin 203
Pine River/Backus 105
LCA 90
McGregor 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.