Well folks, most of you have never heard of Gianna Kneepkens.
Actually, I had never heard of her until 10 days ago, when her mother posted on Facebook about a situation that seemed dire at the time, but turned out to be just the beginning of a feel good story.
You see, Gianna is a basketball player at Duluth Marshall and was about to reach a scoring feat that only 20 other girls have reached in Minnesota girls high school basketball history.
She was about to eclipse 3,000 points scored in her career and there was a big problem – she needed 11 points heading into their game at Pine City on Jan.28. Because of restrictions (basically no opposing team fans allowed) her parents were not going to be allowed to be at the game.
Betsy, Gianna’s mom, had just one request. She wanted to have a picture of her daughter hitting her 3,000th point. I saw the post and suggested she reach out to the Pine City Pioneer, figuring that they would be covering the game and could help her out.
I don’t know if she contacted them or not, but by the time the game started, both of Gianna’s parents were at the game. It was pretty cool how things happened. Duluth Marshall gave both Betsy and her husband jobs with the team so they would be allowed to attend and not break any conference rules at Pine City.
I know how exciting it was when Isaiah Dahlman scored his 3,000th point here for Braham back in the day, so as a fan, I was excited to see that things worked out for the Kneepkens.
I applaud both Duluth Marshall and Pine City High Schools for making this happen for everyone involved. The Dragons fans even held up signs during the game noting her accomplishment.
By the way, Gianna scored 51 points in the game. In these crazy times it is great to see that good things can still happen. I will probably never meet this family, but I will be watching for Gianna next year when she is playing for the University of Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.
Congratulations, young lady!
