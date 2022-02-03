The undermanned Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team lost its fifth in a row Jan. 25 as the Detroit Lakes Lakers defended its home court with a 59-19 win over the Gobblers.
Aitkin got scoring from just three players, 12 from Ella Janzen, four from Camille Parenteau and three points from Sophie Snyder in seeing the record fall to 6-10 on the season.
Aitkin was 6-14 from the free throw line while the 3-8 Lakers finished 5-7. The Lakers had eight three-pointers from six different players to help secure the win.
Aitkin shot just 20% from the field and had a ton of turnovers again, something they have had problems with most of the season. Coach Mike Reem hopes to get some players back this week to help with his tired team, “We look forward to having three more players healthy for the rest of the season soon. It’s been tough and we need to get everybody back on the bench.”
Snyder led the Gobblers with four rebounds and she also blocked two shots. Janzen had four steals to add to the stats.
Aitkin 13 6 19
Detroit Lakes 33 26 59
The Gobblers have struggled since Christmas with shooting, turnovers and injuries and those reasons are why they have been on the bottom side of a number of lop-sided losses in that time.
It was the same story Jan. 27 as the girls lost at home to the Rocori Spartans, a team that had lost seven straight games themselves. The score was 80-33 and again Aitkin had problems putting the ball in the basket.
Abby Palm hit a runner and Ella Janzen buried a three early to tie the game at 5-5 but the Spartans took off on a 15-0 run before Janzen hit another three. She hit two more treys before the half ended but the Spartans kept up the pressure and led 47-23.
The second half was more of the same as Rocori went on a 16-0 spree after Sophie Snyder opened the half with a bucket. Snyder stopped the run with a free throw but the Spartans scored six more before Janzen hit a three to make it 70-29. Sara Thompson hit a duece, Janzen another three and Jilly Cline hit a pair from the free throw line to close out the Gobbler offensive night.
Janzen scored 19 to lead Aitkin while Snyder and Cline each scored three and Camille Parenteau, Thompson and Emma Jacobson each scored two points. Aitkin was 8-20 from the line while the Spartans were a dismal 7-22. The Gobblers were 28% from the field and were led on the boards by Parenteau with six and Snyder with five and four blocks.
Coach Mike Reem knows his team will be better when he has a full team, “We hope to get everybody back for the last six games or so. We’ve been short-handed for a long time and it’s tough. We play a tough schedule and it will be nice to have our whole team, we will be better and we’re improving in some part of the game almost every game.”
Rocori 47 33 80
Aitkin 23 10 33
The tough schedule continued for the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team Jan. 28 as it hosted the 16-1 Pequot Lakes Patriots and the result was predictable.
The Patriots ran the floor well, caused turnovers and put the ball in the hoop on a regular basis in an 81-27 victory over the Gobblers. The game started tight. Rae Nyberg, back from concussion protocol, tied the game at 2-2. Sophie Snyder gave the locals a 4-2 lead but the Patriots ran off 14 straight before Ella Janzen ended the run with a three-pointer to make the score 16-7. An 8-0 run for the Patriots was stopped with another Nyberg score but by then it was 24-9 and the half finished with a 20-8 pats run for a big lead at the break.
It was more of the same in the second 18 minutes as the Patriots rolled up to a 17-1 record, 8-0 in the Section. The Patriots are the top-scoring team and the best defensive team in the Section through 18 games.
The Gobblers were again led by Janzen who scored 15 points on five three-pointers followed by Nyberg with eight, Snyder with two and Camille Parenteau and Ailie Kullhem each with a free throw. Aitkin was 6-14 from the line and the Patriots were 10-14.
Aitkin falls to 6-11 with the loss.
Pequot Lakes 44 37 81
Aitkin 17 10 27
