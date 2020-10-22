The Cromwell-Wright Area Cardinals spoiled the McGregor Mercs football team’s home opener Oct. 22 as they recorded a 44-14 victory.
A pair of early turnovers led to Cardinal scores as they jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back.
“All I can say is we can’t turn the ball over five times against anybody,” said coach Bob Staska. “We got into a hole right away and couldn’t get out of it.”
Zevvus Smith opened the scoring on a 15-yard pass from Jaeger Goranson and after Danny Butera booted the point, it was 7-0. The Mercs coughed it up for a second time, and Goranson made them pay with a 1-yard dive. He then hit Emmett Clark for the 2-point conversion and it was 15-0 after one period.
McGregor opened the scoring in the second with Willie Glunz going the final yard for the touchdown. Drew Dean ran the conversion to cut the lead to 15-8.
The Mercs couldn’t hang with the Cardinals, though, and they tallied two more scores before halftime with Ethan Shelton scoring on a 2-yard run and Goranson scored from 3 yards out. Following the conversions – one on a Butera kick and the other a Goranson run – it was 30-8 at halftime.
Smith scored the only touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard run and he also converted the 2-point play on a pass from Goranson.
Each team scored in the final quarter – Goranson on a 3-yard run and the Mercs on a 75-yard bomb from Glunz to Ethan Bohn. Both conversions failed and that made the final 44-14.
The Mercs outgained the Cardinals 314-289 total yards. Rushing yards were pretty even, 189-186 for the Cardinals, and they had 18 first downs to 16 for McGregor. The big stat was turnovers where the Cardinals had just one to the Mercs’ five.
Dean had 69 yards on 14 carries for the Mercs while Goranson had 73 yards on 12 rushes for the Cardinals. Glunz was 4-for-9 passingfor 128 yards – 75 of them on the to Bohn – who was the recipient of all four completions.
On the defensive side, Glunz had six tackles and three assists while Bohn had six tackles and two assists to lead McGregor. Dean had three tackles and four assists, and Colton Anderson had the same.
The win moved the Cardinals to 2-0 on the season while the Mercs fell to 0-2. The Mercs travel to Carlton/Wrenshall this week to play the Raptors Friday at 4 p.m.
Cromwell 15 15 8 6 – 44
McGregor 0 8 0 6 – 14
