The Northern Lakes Lightning moved its record to 10-7 with a 7-5 road win at Morris-Benson Jan. 25.
It was a wild first period as both teams fired shots at will before the Lightning ended the period with a 4-3 lead. The teams combined for 29 shots on goal in the first period. The Lightning opened up a 2-0 lead as Jamison St. Clair scored his ninth goal of the season at 1:37 assisted by Quady Bernu. Less than a minute later it was Taylor Berg from Tyler Seeling and Isaac Peterson. The goal was Berg’s ninth of the season as well.
MBA got a goal from Tim Blume to cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:01 but Colton Craig got the first of two goals of the night at 5:11, scored again at 11:02, his 12th of the year for a 4-1 lead. Christian Crutcher assisted on the first goal and St. Clair got the helper on the second. Connor Goff and Blume both scored before the end of the first, it was 4-3 Lightning.
Each team scored twice in the second. Bernu picked up his third of the year from St. Clair at :56 and Logan Verville scored his 13th of the season from Seeling at 10:32 for a 6-3 lead but MBA got goals from Hunter Blume and Brett Hansen and it was 6-5 into the third period.
The only goal in the final was Verville’s 14th of the season at 13:37 from Seeling and Peterson for the final 7-5.
Cyril Thill worked the first two periods in the net for the Lightning, stopping 22 of 27 while Nigel DeSanto played the final period, stopping all 15 shots by the Storm.
The Lightning was called for four penalties for eight minutes while the Storm had four penalties for 11 minutes. The Lightning had 38 shots on goal.
Northern Lakes 4 2 1 7
Morris-Benson 3 2 0 5
A five goal third period broke open a close game as the Lightning scored a 9-2 victory over the visiting Park Rapids Panthers Jan. 27.
The first period saw the Lightning score three times to take the lead. Isaac Peterson scored his second goal of the season at 4:49 from Cullen Kratochvil and Darby Boelter. Colton Craig tallied at 13:37 from Jamison St. Clair and Peterson, then at 16:49 Logan Verville scored his 15th of the year from Tyler Seeling and Peterson to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers got a goal from Liam Toroloa early in the second but Taylor Berg answered with his 10th of the season from Zack Ehnstrom at 10:34. Jerome Pinoniemi closed it to 4-2 at 16:05.
The third was all Lightning as it scored five times in a little over seven minutes.
Seeling scored his 21st from Berg and Peterson at 1:00. Just 13 seconds later, it was Andrew Villareal with his second of the year from Christian Crutcher and St. Clair and less than a minute later it was Kratochvil with his fourth from Ehnstrom for a 7-2 lead. Verville scored his second of the night and 16th of the season from Seeling and Karter Lee ended the scoring with his third with Boelter and Kratochvil getting the assists. The Lightning had 59 shots on goal and Nigel DeSanto stopped 30 of 32 shots by the Panthers.
Penalties were 5-10 minutes for Northern Lakes while the Panthers were whistled for just two penalties for four minutes.
Park Rapids 0 2 0 2
Northern Lakes 3 1 5 9
Taylor Berg scored a pair of goals but it wasn’t enough as the Northern Lakes Lightning lost a 7-4 matchup at Princeton Jan. 29.
Berg opened the scoring with his 11th of the season at 8:24 of the first period assisted by Colton Craig but the Tigers responded with three straight goals before the period was up. Logan Verville got the Lightning closer with a goal to start the second, his 13th of the year from Isaac Peterson and Jamison St. Clair at 2:16. The Tigers scored the next two goals, however, before Berg picked up his second of the game and 12th of the season at 8:10, a short-handed goal from Tyler Seeling.
Princeton scored a pair in the third, as well, with St. Clair scoring between the two goals, his ninth of the year an unassisted goal at 11:03.
Ethan Kunz started in goal for Northern Lakes and came out after giving up five goals on 15 shots with Nigel DeSanto playing the rest of the way, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
The Lightning picked up three penalties for six minutes while the Tigers had two for four minutes.
Northern Lakes 1 2 1 4
Princeton 3 2 2 7
