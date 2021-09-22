The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team played four two-set matches at the annual Crosby-Ironton tournament Saturday, going 1-3 on the day.
The Gobblers beat Silver Bay, but dropped matches against Barnum, Upsala and Crosby-Ironton.
In the opener, the Gobblers lost to the Bombers 25-20, 25-8. Leading Aitkin was Rae Nyberg with eight kills and Maddie Hamilton with six assists.
In the Gobbler 25-14, 25-20 win over the Mariners, it was Nyberg with six kills, Izzy Long with six set assists and Haylee Van Santen with five digs.
The loss to Upsala was close with scores of 25-19 and 25-16 and Nyberg again led in kills with four while Hamilton added four set assists. The final match, a 25-18, 25-21 loss to C-I ended the day and Aitkin was led by Nyberg with six kills, Lauren Ratz with five kills and Hamilton having nine set assists.
It was a busy week for the Gobblers, as they had two other matches. Crosby-Ironton and Aitkin play a match every year for the pink boxing gloves on “Fight for the Cure” night. The two teams locked horns Sept. 16 in Aitkin, with the Rangers winning 27-25, 25-11, 25-23.
Jessica Much had 19 digs to lead Aitkin, with Anna Carlson and Nyberg each recording eight. Long had 15 set assists while Hamilton added seven. Nyberg had nine kills, while Ratz had eight. The Gobblers failed to record an ace in the game.
The fans who came to watch Aitkin take on Denfeld Sept. 14 got their money’s worth, as the two teams went to five sets with Aitkin winning 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 24-26, 15-10.
Coach Julie Asmus said she was exhausted after the victory.
“Wow, that was a big win for us,” the coach said. “We made a couple of changes with Rae Nyberg moving into the middle and Lauren Ratz taking her spot and both responded big time. Our kids really worked hard and deserve this win.”
In the opening game, Denfeld led 5-0 early but a Nyberg slam made it 5-5. It was tied 10-10 and the teams went back and forth with the Gobblers staying in the lead.
Carlson served a couple of winners and then Long got the set winner for a 25-17 win. Denfeld, who led 1-0 in each of the first four sets, got off to another good start, but Aitkin rallied for an 11-3 and 23-15 lead. The Hunters rallied to get the score even at 24-24 and then won two of the last three points for the set.
Set three saw the score tied 10 times – the last time at 18-18 before the Gobblers took over. Aitkin outscored the Hunters 7-1 the rest of the way and had a two-set lead. Denfeld again wouldn’t quit and they won game four. The Gobblers regained the momentum in set five, jumping out to a 5-0 lead helped by a Nyberg kill and Ratz’s 12th kill of the night. They led 7-0 before the Hunters responded and when Jordan Mitchell buried another point for Denfeld, it was just an 11-8 Gobbler lead.
Mitchell then blasted a potential point wide and the Gobblers were at match point 14-9. Nyberg put an end to things as her slam was blocked but wide and the fans let out a huge sigh of relief.
Ratz led with a dozen kills and Nyberg added 11. Hamilton had 15 set assists while Long had 12 and Much had five. Much had 20 digs, Haylee VanSanten had 13 and Long had 12. Hamilton, VanSanten and Much all had three aces in the match.
The Gobblers celebrated veterans, current military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders. They also honored the 13 men and women killed in the bombing in Kabul. It was a touching sight and an exciting night all around.
The Gobblers head to Staples for a matchup on Sept. 23.
