Jaelend Williams grabbed three first-place finishes as the Aitkin Gobbler boys track team finished second to Pine City at the Hincnkley-Finlayson meet April 29.
Williams won the 400-meter sprint in a time of 55.84, the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 9 inches and was part of the 4x200 relay team of Mason Boyd, Joseph Buisman and Jacob Williams, who won the event in 1:44.5.
The Gobblers also got first-place finishes from Craig Visnovec, who ran the 300 hurdles in 51.23, and Tyler Franke, who ran the 3,200 in 12:43.57.
Aitkin also had seven runner-up finishes including Anton Roettele in the 110 high hurdles, Lucas Moen in the 800 and the high jump and Mason Boyd in the 200 sprint.
The 4x800 relay team of Breckyn Williams, Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy and Lucas Moen was second along with the 4x100 relay team of Boyd, Jacob Williams, Visnovec and Roettele and the 4x400 team of Moen, Jacob Williams, Breckyn Williams and Jaelend Williams.
The Gobbler girls finished third in their end of the meet, but still claimed four first place finishes from familiar faces.
Teagan Piecek won the long jump with a leap of 15-1 and the triple jump with a jump of 33-10. Rae Nyberg won the 400 in 1:05.21 and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Nyberg, Charlotte Olsen and Kelsi Welle won in 55.63. Aitkin had four seconds, including Savannah Holm in the 100 hurdles, Kira Hamilton in the 3200 and the 4x800 relay of Madison Hamilton, Mallory Leitinger, Allie Ostrowski and Emma Ostrowski, along with the 4x200 relay of Isabella Henline, Emma Jacobson, Emma Ostrowski and Emma Miles.
Team Scores – Boys
Pine City 105
Aitkin 79
Ogilvie 32
Hinckley-Finlayson 25
Team Scores – Girls
Pine City 110.5
Moose Lake/Willow River 96
Aitkin 90.5
Ogilvie 41
Hinckley-Finlayson 32
