Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers won two and lost two on the road last week.
The Gobblers swept a tri-meet at Deer River on Jan. 19 with a 72-12 win over the Cloquet Lumberjacks and a 49-18 victory over the Warriors.
On Jan. 22, Aitkin lost both matches to 2020 state qualifiers at Royalton, falling 60-12 to the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons – ranked No. 2 in Class A teams – and 49-18 to Section 7A rivals, the Royalton-Upsala Royals. ACGC won the third match of the evening over the Royals, 41-16.
Aitkin was slated to be at Albany with Foley Tuesday but the matches were canceled. The Gobblers are scheduled to be at Walker High School Friday and back on the home mat Feb. 4 to take on Brainerd and Proctor.
All matches are subject to change to follow MDH and MSHSL guidelines. It is possible that most matches are live-streamed through the host school website or heard on 930 AM or 103FM, as spectators are limited and must be pre-registered.
AITKIN 72, CLOQUET 12
106-John Pelarski received a forfeit.
113-Jackson Cline, forfeit.
120-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
126-Tyler Hacker came in to the varsity line, pinning Kaylor Adkins in 3:35.
132-MarshallLarson pinned Boden Fjeld in 3:17.
138-Kenny Erickson pinned Gage Allen in 3:48.
145-Aitkin forfeited
152-Hayden Workman pinned Aydan Mattson in 1:22.
160-Jack Grell pinned Matt Widde in 1:48.
170-Josh Haugestuen took the forfeit for Aitkin.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Zack Leitinger, forfeit.
220-Isaac Nelson, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to Gage Stankiewicz.
Jacob won a JV exhibition match with a pin.
AITKIN 49, DEER RIVER 18
106-John Pelarski won a 4-2 decision over Charles Ikola.
113-Jackson Cline grabbed a quick pin over Dylan Gielen.
120-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 6-4 decision over Warrior senior, Zach Ikola.
126-Tyler Hacker took the forfeit for Aitkin.
132-Marshall Larson pinned Miles Thompson in :41.
138-Kenny Erickson wrestled a 20-7 major decision over Nathias Parks.
145-Aitkin forfeited
152-Hayden Workman lost a 5-11 decision to Warrior veteran Tygh Gullickson.
160-Jack Grell pinned Deanna Francisco.
170-Jacob Williams returned to the varsity line-up, winning a major decision over Austin Mundt.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Lee Perrington.
195-Zack Leitinger lost a 0-2 decision to Jojo Thompson.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Gus Thompson.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode received a forfeit.
JV exhibition matches were won by Jake McGuire and Andy Hays.
ACGC 60, AITKIN 12
106-John Pelarski won a 14-3 major decision over Trey Schmidt.
113-Jackson Cline fell to Edwin Gonzalez.
120-Nathan Trotter lost a 4-8 decision to No. 1 ranked Jevon Williams.
126-Marshall Larson wrestled a 23-8 technical fall over Morgan Kidd.
132-Kenny Erickson lost by fall to Cole Holien.
138 & 145-Aitkin forfeited
152-Hayden Workman lost a close 8-10 decision to Mason Studemann.
160-Jack Grell lost by fall to Logan Stramann.
170-Tyler Decent lost by fall to Jake Mortensen.
182-Jacob Williams won an 8-3 decision over Isaiah Benne.
195- Zach Leitinger lost by fall to Jaxon Behm.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Taylor Fester.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to Logan Sherwood.
Nathan Stifter, Dylan Cartie, Jacob Espeseth, Josh Hagestuen and Dan Decent won exhibition matches for the JV.
ROYALTON 49, AITKIN 18
106-John Pelarski lost a 4-6 decision to Bryce Binek.
113-Jackson Cline lost a 0-8 major decision to Brady Yourczek.
120-Nathan Trotter received a forfeit.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Michael Zimmerman in 1:36.
132-Kenny Erickson won an 8-4 decision over Brock Castanzo.
138 & 145-Aitkin forfeited.
152-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Royals’ veteran Jake Leibold.
160-Jack Grell won a 4-3 decision over Brady Conrad.
170-Jacob Williams lost a 3-6 decision to Gabe Gorecki.
182- Hunter Hills lost by fall to Aiden Olson.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 0-3 decision to Austin Wensmann.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Bryce Holm.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to Royal power, Mason Novitzki.
Kyle Hacker, Flynn Strong, Demetries Mickelson, Andy Hays and Dan Decent won exhibition matches for the JV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.