Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers were on the road this past week to add up the matches and reach some milestones.
Thursday the Gobblers were at Cloquet and notched two wins, 58-13 over Deer River and 76-4 over the Lumberjacks, before heading to Staples on Friday for the Mid-State Conference Tournament.
Aitkin finished as conference runner-up going 4-1 with a 59-13 win over conference foe Park Rapids Area, 72-4 over Crosby-Ironton, 67-12 over Staples-Motley and 42-24 over Detroit Lakes before coming up short in the last match of the day, That was a 28-32 loss to the Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus Road Crew. The Gobblers sit at 15-2.
Saturday saw the Gobblers in Grand Rapids competing in the Skip Nalan Individual Tournament. They put eight of their wrestlers on the podium to finish the team in fifth place.
Aitkin was slated to be in Onamia last night for a quadrangular with Mille Lacs, Royalton and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena and the Gobblers also added a triangular at Menahga into the schedule with Osakis for Thursday, Jan. 27 to make up for some of their missed matches.
Aitkin, 58
Deer River, 13
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 2-11 major decision to Charles Ikola.
113-John Pelarski won a 6-2 decision over Tate Evans.
120-Kyle Hacker pinned Dylan Gielen in 3:54.
126-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 20-6 major decision over Wyatt Gullickson.
132-James Erickson pinned Jayden Fairbanks in 3:20.
138-Kenny Erickson pinned Pita Tudona in 1:27.
145-Marshall Larson won a 12-4 major over Tygh Gullickson to claim his 150th win and 500th takedown.
152-Carson Kullhem scored a 15-0 technical fall in 2:00 over Ben Storlie.
160-Jacob Williams received a forfeit.
170-Jack Grell, forfeit.
182-Dan Decent, forfeit.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 0-6 decision to Gus Thompson.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to JoJo Thompson.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Aitkin, 76
Cloquet, 4
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 2-10 major to Aiden Theisen.
113-138- Aitkin received forfeits.
145-Marshall Larson won a 12-3 major decision over Warren Heitala.
152-160-Aitkin received forfeits.
170-Jack Grell pinned Carter Horvat in 1:49.
182-Hwt.-Aitkin received forfeits.
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Aitkin, 59; Park Rapids, 13
Aitkin, 72; C-I, 4
Aitkin, 67; Staples-Motley, 12
Aitkin, 42; Detroit Lakes, 24
Aitkin, 28; PLPRB, 32
Wrestling in the conference team tournament were: Jacob Benson-Vick (2-3); John Pelarski (5-0); Kyle Hacker (3-2); Nathan Trotter (4-0); James Erickson (3-1); Kenny Erickson (4-1); Marshall Larson (5-0); Carson Kullhem (3-2); Jacob Williams (3-2); Hayden Wor.man (0-2); Jack Grell (5-0); Dan Decent (3-1); Zach Leitinger (2-3); Nathan Stifter (4-1) and Craig Ashton (3-1).
Wrestling as individuals in the JV portion of the tournament and going 3-0 to place first were: Madelyn Strohmeyer, Hayden Workman, Chase Morris and Dane Larson and going 1-2 for the day were: Tyler Franke, Luke Workman, Tyler Hacker and Jeremiah Cortez.
Fifth and sixth grade wrestlers also wrestled in the Mid-State tournament. Garrett Trotter took first place with a 3-0 record. Noelan Jones (1-1) placed second; Teagan Vogtlin (2-1), Hunter Ostreich (1-2), Weston Kyllonen (1-2), Quinn Roettger (1-2), Hunter Dickover (0-2) placed third and Kayleann Insley (-02) finished fourth
SKIP NALAN
Gobbler heavyweight, Craig Ashton pinned his way through the Skip Nalan tourney in Grand Rapids on Saturday to claim the gold. Ashton, a junior, had :24 and :09 second pins before pinning Jeremy Mugg from Royalton in the finals in :59. Seniors Carson Kullhem at 145 pounds and Nathan Stifter at 220 finished as runners-up. Marshall Larson, 138, and Jack Grell, 170, wrestled to third place, with Kenny Erickson placing fourth at 132 pounds; James Erickson, 126, and Zach Leitinger, 195, placed fifth; Nathan Trotter, 126, finished sixth and Jacob Benson-Vick, 106, and John Pelarski, 113, finished in seventh place. Madelyn Strohmeyer also wrestled at 113 pounds.
Aitkin finished in fifth place with 150 team points. Royalton topped the tournament with 185 team points, followed by Grand Rapids with 171, Jamestown, ND, 166 and Brainerd, 156. Edina followed Aitkin with 140 points, Deer River, 121, Hibbing, 11.5, Proctor-Hermantown, 52.5, Superior, WI, 47, Fosston-Bagley, 37, North Branch, 19, Wadena, 18 and Nashwauk-Keewatin, 16.
MILESTONES
This has been the year for the Gobbler wrestlers to be reaching varsity career milestones. Senior Marshall scored his 150th varsity victory and tallied his 500th career takedown in Cloquet last week. Larson is believed to be the first Gobbler to reach 500 takedowns and one of only five to have 150 wins, another being teammate Carson Kullhem who pegged his just two weeks ago. During action on Friday and Saturday senior Nathan Stifter, junior Craig Ashton and freshman Jacob Williams joined the 60 Win Club with junior Jack Grell earning his 75th win and sophomore Kenny Erickson getting his 25th pin.
